SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a shooting that transpired on Golden Gate Avenue and Laguna Street on Friday, January 30 at approximately 5:13 p.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and located three victims suffering from possible gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and medics arrived on scene to transport the victims to the hospital, where the medical status was not known at the time.

There have not been any arrests made in connection to the shooting. Anyone with details on the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 574-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”