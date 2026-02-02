SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, January 29, at 2:54 a.m., fire crews from the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) Engine was asked to put out a fire by a local resident, who reported a possible warehouse fire at 2401 Ingalls Street in the Bayview-Hunters Point District.

When firefighters arrived at the industrial warehouse, the fire crew saw smoke rising from the rooftop, and declared a one-alarm fire. The fire escalated quickly into a two-alarm fire at approximately 3:15 a.m. because of heavy smoke and intense fire conditions within the industrial complex, which brought over 70 firefighters.

There were firefighting challenges because the building was filled with obscene quantities of recycled building materials, creating obstacles and fueling the inferno. By 4:02 a.m., firefighters successfully stopped the inferno while preventing the spread to any other nearby buildings. By 4:10 a.m., firefighters had doused the flames and brought it under control.

Around 4:10 a.m., officials confirmed that the fire was restricted to just the warehouse, but some smoke still lingered around the southeastern parts of the city throughout the early morning hours. Local residents in the area were advised to close their windows and doors and turn off their HVAC systems, avoiding exposure.

By 7:18 a.m., there were no injuries reported after the fire was fully under control. The main structure was used as an industrial storage site while the attached part of the building was used as living quarters, shared common areas and kitchen area, where most of the fire was situated. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.