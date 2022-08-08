UNITED STATES—Perfection. It is an issue I have to ask because some people absolutely believe it exists in this country and I don’t agree with that at all America. For the longest time I used to believe perfection because it was instilled in me by parents, teachers, friends and family, but as you age you start to realize: hmm, how feasible is that people?

The reality of the situation is it is not feasible because perfection can set us up for failure. As a writer I see that more than most people because you aim for perfection in your writing. However, the problem with being a writer is the fact that you are constantly examining how you can make your writing better. Why? You will always review it time and time again and you will find something that you want to fix and tweak. So aiming for perfection never exists because you will always find and excuse or something you want to fix.

This is just not on the scale of the work arena, but in life. You want to appear perfect to complete strangers. You’re constantly adjusting your appearance and hoping that you appear in a way that everyone likes you. Reality check: no matter what you do there will always be people that do not like you and there is nothing you can do to change that.

You have to let certain things go and not let them eat you at the core. Perfection is something that can sometimes be pushed onto children by their parents. You have to talk a certain way, you have to walk a certain way, you have to behave in a certain light around specific people. That becomes a part of one’s psyche and it constantly forces them to present a false image to the public of who you truly are and how people perceive you. Perception is in the eyes of the beholder, but as individuals we can control HOW we are perceived and what we can do to change that.

I’m not a fan of people who come across as perfectionists because they sometimes fail to realize that their attitude can rub off in a negative way to others. They frown upon what others do and can sometimes make snarky comments that can get underneath your skin. With that said, it can force people to try to shed light that it is ok to make mistakes America.

Mistakes help you grow as an individual, you learn ways to grow and adapt to life which is a sign of maturity people. Maturity is an important aspect of gaining real life experience that challenges you as you age and get older America.

Written By Zoe Mitchell