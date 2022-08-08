SAN FRANCISCO—Four minors and one 18-year-old are being sought by the police for beating a 70-year-old woman in San Francisco on July 31.

The victim, who chose to be identified as Mrs. Ren, went outside for the first time in a long time on Sunday, July 31. She was in hiding ever since the COVID pandemic began two years ago. During her outing, Mrs. Ren was approached by a group of children who asked her for the time. She gave them the time and showed them her watch because she felt that they might not have understood her English. The victim told ABC7 that when they began searching her body that the group was up to no good.

According to reports, they began to get violent with the victim when they noticed she had an Iphone 7 in her possession. Mrs. Ren was followed by the group of children to the elevator of her housing complex. In an attempt to shield herself from danger she tried to get the elevator doors to shut faster.

The group of kids angrily pulled Mrs. Ren to the ground and kicked her in the face. They beat her in the head repeatedly and continuously kicked her. At some point, she was able to escape her attackers and tired to hide in the hallway. She tired to close a door in the hallway to hide when she was met again with her assailants. They tried taking her keys and continued to take turns beating Mrs. Ren.

The suspects are all described as black. One was a 13-year-old girl and another was 11-year-old boy. The 18-year-old male that was involved just turned 18 and is the only one of the group that could possibly face serious charges. Police stated that the group are allegedly tied to a string of robberies that transpired recently in the Oakland area.