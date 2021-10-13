SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that transpired on Friday, October 8.

The SFPD reported via their Twitter page that a person asleep in a sleeping bag on the sidewalk at 25th/South Van Ness was lite on fire and died as a result of injuries sustained.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Authorities have not disclosed any details about a suspect in the case.

Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD by text at TIP411(847411) and start with the keyword SFPD. The anonymous tip line is 415-575-4444.