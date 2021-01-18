UNITED STATES—The city which is a cultural, commercial, and financial center of Northern California Named San Francisco, is the 16th most populous city in the United States and the fourth most populous city in California. The city has the highest salaries, high employment rate, ample job opportunities, disposable income, and median home prices in the world at $1.8 million. As of 2020, San Francisco was the 7th highest-income county in the United States making an easier decision for the people to think about relocation to San Francisco. Founded on June 29, 1776, San Francisco has been a great city for the people living there. Planning a relocation to one of the most charming cities of the United States, San Francisco? If yes, then San Francisco movers can help you find the right way to explore your moving journey.

The city is located at the head of the peninsula with the Pacific Ocean on the west, The Golden Gate on the north, and San Francisco Bay on the east. Being the most culturally driven City of the United States, history has been unfolding for a long time now, accepting people from all over the world with open arms has been the most charming attribute of San Francisco. Nothing much has changed, the city is growing incredibly in terms of economic and social development. Therefore, opening doors for millions of people across the globe annually. There are plenty of reasons why people rave and carve about the City, from awesome restaurants to iconic landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge, the city has everything one would desire.

What Makes San Francisco one of the most sought-after US cities to live in?

Plenty of green space, awesome Restaurants, a plethora of activities to do, nightlife, Iconic landmarks, and exceptionally low unemployment rates, a balance of mild weather, and a handful of events taking place every month are just some of the things that San Francisco has to offer. Does this make the city a great place to live in? Let’s see some of the important things that need to be considered before choosing a place to live in.

Points that need to be considered before choosing a place:

Cost Of Living

Planning a move to San Francisco? Here is the basic information about the average cost of living in the city. To know the rental prices, food, housing, etc look at the below-given table.

Rent Prices: Average Price of the one-bedroom apartment – $3,400 The average price of a two-bedroom apartment -$ 4,400 Utilities: The average cost of utilities a 915 square foot- $109 The average cost of internet services – $40-$80 Transportation: Transit passes for adults – $73-91 Food: : residents of San Francisco spend roughly 11.5% of their household budget on food

Neighborhoods

Undoubtedly, when computing the cost of living of the City neighborhoods must be taken into account. San Francisco has many different Districts each with its advantages and disadvantages. Let’s see some of the city’s neighborhoods.

Castro District – District is synonymous with LGBT tradition and community. The walls are covered with a rainbow painted on them and trinkets visible from the storefront. From an exciting nightlife, happy hours to the proximity to twin peaks. The Neighbourhood has plenty of things to offer and activities to perform. Noe Valley – Families constitute most of the portion of Noe Valley , the valley has a kid-friendly atmosphere best suited for families. Generally has sunny weather best for dogs and kids to go and play in the playground all day long. Soma-Soma is one of the largest neighborhoods in San Francisco famous for nightlife, warehouses, trending nightclubs, and also features the city’s museums.

Transportation and Traffic

San Francisco is one of the most beautiful cities in California, Accepting people regardless of their creed, nature, the region is the best thing about the people in San Francisco. The Bay Area provides the best public transportation system which makes it easy for people to save a ton of money altogether. There are plenty of transport system options available for the residents of the city. The most popular transport system is BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit). Therefore, San Francisco local Public transit connects the city via a different mode of transportation such as streetcars, buses, and underground trains.

How to save on housing costs in San Francisco?

Share a house or apartment

One such way to cut down on living expenses is sharing a house or apartment can be found to be a Great deal. One indeed has to share the bathroom but at the end of the day what matters is that you’ll save. And if you’re looking for a cheaper option then can look to share a room too. Unless you have a great job in your hand or company housing allowance, you’ll rely on sharing house experience.

Different Areas – Different prices

San Francisco is a large city covering 7 square miles and is surrounded on three sides by water. The most expensive areas are Dogpatch, South Beach, Pacific Heights, Potrero Hill, and Panhandle. At the other end of the scale, but still not cheap, is Excelsior, Outer Sunset, Richmond District, Central Sunset, and Ocean View.

San Francisco: Heart of California

Moving isn’t always gonna be easy but your city can help you find the happiness you’re looking for, the aroma, environment, food, museums, everything all together will help you find what you’re looking for. While you’re still trudging to choose San Francisco as the city or not? Be ready for all the excitement and warmth. While the decision of choosing Heart of California to live in can prove to be the best decision to be ever made in life. Filled with different and pure vibrant colors of culture, excitement, and acceptance. The city has everything that one looks for. From eating at the start of the road to sitting at the most expensive cafe to grab a cup of coffee. You’ll be amazed at the same. “The city has something for everyone”.