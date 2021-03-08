SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested Edward Earl Daniels, 56, on March 3 for sexually assaulting a child.

Police said in a press release the child was at least 8 years old at the time of the assault.

“In the Fall of 2020, the 8-year-old victim reported a sexual assault by the suspect that took place approximately seven months earlier while the suspect was staying overnight at the victim’s home in San Francisco,” read the press release.

The authorities explained that the child’s mother immediately reported the incident to the San Francisco Police Department Special Victims Unit (SVU).

Once the detectives from the SVU started their investigation, the authorities said they discovered a second victim who reported that Daniels had made “numerous sexual advances and assaults” when the victim was between 12-14 years old.

The SFPD stated in the press release that they arrested Daniels when he was at his residence in Brentwood, California.

Daniels was subsequently booked at the San Francisco County Jail, and the jail records indicate that he is currently being held for two charges of committing a lewd act upon a child, and one charge of oral copulation or penetration with a child.

According to the California Legislature, if a defendant is proven guilty of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14, the law subsequently finds them “guilty of a felony and shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for three, six, or eight years.”

The 2021 California Rules of Court states the criteria that affect whether the defendant is granted or denied probation. According to the Court Rules, the factors include how vulnerable the victim was at the time of the crime if the defendant appears remorseful and any prior criminal record whether as an adult or juvenile.

According to the online jail records, the authorities booked Daniels on March 6 at 1:33 p.m. and are currently holding him on a $1,000,000 bail.

Daniels’ next court date has not been scheduled at the time of this writing.

Police say that their investigation involves additional allegations that Daniels could have committed sexual advances and assaults towards more victims who have not reported these incidents to law enforcement.

Contact the San Francisco Police Department Special Victims Unit at 1-415-734-3124 and speak with Sgt. Gary Buckner to report any incidents related to Daniels.