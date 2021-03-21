SAN FRANCISCO — On Friday, March 19 the San Francisco Police Department requested the public’s assistance in finding two people connected to an assault that happened over 5 months ago on a San Francisco Municipal Railway bus that left a man with a traumatic brain injury. The suspect was described in the police report as an African American male in his twenties. The suspect was accompanied by a female in her late twenties wearing dark-colored clothing. Both were able to flee the scene.

On Saturday, October 3 at 2:15 p.m. a 44-year-old male San Francisco resident was on board a Muni 14-Line bus at Mission and Duboce Streets. As the bus came to a complete stop the victim lost his balance and fell to the floor. The bus operator immediately called for first responders and asked all the passengers to exit the bus. In the moments of waiting for the ambulance to arrive the suspect (who was also one of the passengers) boarded the bus again. The suspect threw the victim out of the bus’s rear door. The victim landed on the sidewalk, hitting his head on the ground. The victim was transported to a local hospital. As of Friday, March 19 according to authorities the victim remains hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury.

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month. According to the Hope Network, a traumatic brain injury (TBI) results from an external physical impact on the head, resulting in an alteration in brain function. Acquired brain injury (ABI) describes any brain injury that occurs after birth and is not hereditary, congenital, or degenerative. Other examples of ABI include tumors, stroke, carbon monoxide poisoning, and seizure disorders. Men are more likely to die and have more hospitalizations as a result of TBI than women. Death and hospitalization as a result of TBI are more common for those age 65 and older. Up to 15 percent of people with a concussion diagnosis may have lasting symptoms, but early medical intervention can significantly decrease the likelihood of experiencing lasting symptoms.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.