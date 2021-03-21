SAN FRANCISCO — On Wednesday, March 17 a new garden-centric cocktail bar in Lower Nob Hill opened on 895 Post Street San Francisco, CA. The name of the bar is called Propagation. It’s in the former Tonic’s second location. Their hours are Thursday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The bar is co-owned by Heather Hoffman and her wife Lauren Nguyen.

The Instagram page of the bar features plant-themed wallpaper inside as well as vegetation garnishing inside of the cocktails. There will be wines on the tap and beer on tap from Standard Deviant. According to Tale Hopper, there will also be cold brew from Ikon Roastery, Lev’s Kombucha, and a variety of pop-ups supplying food.

Under the state’s reopening plan, bars must serve food, so Propagation tapped Colombian pop-up Mezcla to serve empanadas, shrimp ceviche, and crispy yucca fries this week. Propagation will be able to seat 15 people on its parklet which will be getting a roof in a couple of weeks. Currently, only eight people allowed indoors at 25 percent capacity.

In recent interviews, Hoffman describes Propagation as “an everyone bar.”