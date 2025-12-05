SIMI VALLEY—On December 2, the St. Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported that they have identified the suspect responsible for the shooting deaths of Dr. Eric and Vicki Cordes. On November 30, Dr. Cordes’ 37-year-old son, Keith Cordes, from Kentucky, drove into Chino, shot both his father and stepmother in the garage.



License plate readers verified that the suspect then drove his sedan into Ayala Park, set his and set his car on fire before killing himself. It took time before the St. Bernardino County Coroner could identify the burned remains of the suspect. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Police indicated the firearm recovered from the suspects was the same weapon used in the double homicide at the home of his father and stepmother in the Wood Ranch neighborhood of Simi Valley.



The following statement came from The Adventist Health Simi Valley hospital where Dr. Cordes, 62, worked as a radiologist.



“The Adventist Health Simi Valley community is heartbroken by the tragic deaths of our longtime colleague Dr. Eric Cordes and his wife, Vicki. Dr. Cordes was a highly respected, board certified radiologist and beloved physician who served this community with compassion and excellence for 30 years. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and all who have had the privilege of working alongside him as we grieve this shocking loss.”



According to the obituary of Vicki Anne Cordes, 66, a celebration of life will take place on December 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Cornerstone Church located at 2080 Winifred St. in Simi Valley. Social media is covered with tributes to the lives of this couple.



This case is still under investigation as police continue to search for a motive for the killings.