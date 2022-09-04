SAN FRANCISCO—Detectives are investigating a series of fires that erupted along the Embarcadero on Tuesday, August 30.

Investigators found about a dozen trash cans set ablaze. Multiple service calls were made through out the night to the San Francisco Fire Department between the hours of 9:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported. This investigation is ongoing. Officials have not released a suspect description.

The San Francisco News reached out to the fire department for more information but did not hear back before print.