SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, August 31, a 22-year-old Livermore man by the name of Aidan Worley was arrested by the San Francisco Police Department for extorting sexually explicit images and videos from a minor.

The crimes were said to have started back in April of 2021 when the SFPD Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit obtained a report from a victim who was extorted by a man who used the name “Jack Lucas” on a social media platform. According to the report he demanded that she send him nude images, nude videos, and engage in sexually explicit video calls.

On August 19, Worley was arrested at his place of residence on the 400 block of Ann Court in Livermore, California. Multiple electronic devices within his home were seized.

Worley faces multiple charges including communicating with a minor to produce child pornography, sending harmful matter to a child with the intent to seduce, sending sexual messages to a child, using or coercing a minor to appear in child pornography, extortion, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and annoying or molesting a child. He is currently in San Francisco County Jail.

According to detectives Worley has more than one victim and officials ask for them to come forward. Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim or may have had any suspicious contact with Worley to please contact the Special Victims Unit at (415) 553-9225. This is an ongoing investigation.

According to Unicef 80% of children in 25 countries reported feeling in danger of sexual abuse or exploitation online at some point.