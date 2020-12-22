SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department and the California Highway Patrol are currently investigating two separate homicides that occurred in the region in the past several days.

The first homicide transpired at a North Beach apartment complex in the 1800 block of Powell Street at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 18.

The SFPD noted that a call came in about a domestic assault incident. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman unconscious and not breathing. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Francisco Police Department revealed that they subsequently arrested Zu Xiao, 67, of San Francisco on suspicion of murder.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office and the San Francisco Police Department will not release additional information on what caused the woman’s death, her identity, or Xiao’s motive.

The second homicide occurred on Monday, December 21, around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 101 near Cesar Chavez, the California Highway Patrol indicated. CHP temporarily closed off the southbound lanes, but have since reopened to motorists.

The driver of a black Sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other person inside the vehicle was reportedly injured as a result of gunfire.

The California Highway Patrol noted they will not release any more details regarding the incident as it is an active investigation. Anyone with information about the Powell Street homicide can contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444.