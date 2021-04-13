SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, April 10. a 53 year-old man was stabbed several times, and was robbed in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department stated.

The SFPD reported that at approximately 10:30 p.m., the victim was on Exeter Street when the suspect came up from behind him and pulled a knife out and proceeded to ask for his money.

The suspect stabbed the victim, stole his backpack, and got into a car and fled the scene, the San Francisco Police Department reported.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers noted that the victim was suffering from numerous stab wounds. The SFPD is not classifying the incident as a hate crime at this time.

Anyone with information on the suspect involved in the stabbing is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.