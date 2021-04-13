SAN FRANCISCO—A 27-year-old female was involved in a verbal altercation that led to an assault at 9:57 p.m. on 1131 Folsom Street on Saturday, April 10. The fight occurred in front of Raven Bar, located in a region to the south of Market Street and the UN Plaza.

According to SFPD Public Information Officer Adam Lobsinger, officers located the victim, suffering from a laceration to her head. Officers determined that the victim got into an argument with an unknown female, who used a bottle to assault the victim. The suspect fled the scene prior to the police’s arrival. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A crowd of roughly 100 people gathered at the scene according to police using the Citizen app, which provides real-time 911 alerts to law enforcement workers and residents.

At 10:09 p.m., there were still people fighting. Three minutes later, the victim was reported being transported by medics. Errors were made in the report, including the claim that the victim was shot in the head, were quickly corrected, as the victim was a not shot, but assaulted.

From January 1 to April 11, 2021, the city of San Francisco has seen 565 assaults, compared to 595 in the previous year.

An aggravated assault as defined by the SFPD is an “unlawful attack by one person upon another for the purpose of inflicting severe or aggravated bodily injury.” This type of assault usually is accompanied by the use of a weapon or by means likely to produce death or great bodily harm.

Simple assaults can include anything that would result in applying force to another person under California Penal Code (CPC) §240. A conviction can result in six months in a county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both jail time and a fine.

San Francisco has seen violent crimes and robberies around Golden Gate Park in April. A shooting was reported in Cole Valley, near the southeast corner of Golden Gate Park, where eight casings were found and the windows of three vehicles were broken. The reports were confirmed at 9:46 p.m.

On the next day, at 12:45 a.m., a robbery was reported in the Richmond neighborhood, on 755 7th Avenue, where the suspect allegedly stole $300, a passport, and wallet. The suspect fled in a 2015 silver minivan.

Between January 1 thru April 11, San Francisco saw 629 robberies, down from 835 in 2020 during the same time frame. Burglaries during the same time frame in 2021 sit at 2,212, compared to 1,577 in 2020. There were a total of 1,581 motor vehicle thefts during the time frame in 2021 compared to 1,386 in 2020.

Voices for the recall San Francisco District Attorney, Chesa Boudin, claim that San Francisco has seen crime “out of control,” since the DA was sworn into office on January 8, 2020. This was a highlighted issue when paroled robber Troy McAlister ran a red light in a stolen car that struck and killed 60-year-old Elizabeth Platt and 27-year-old Hanako Abe on Dec. 31, 2020.

The official Recall Chesa Boudin campaign, which is a campaign aimed at reaching 70,000 signatures, stated on their website that criminals are “simply let go” under Boudin.

“Our city is being turned unpside down,” reads the campaign description. “The job to enforce criminal laws is the duty of the District Attorney. In San Francisco, the elected DA is Chesa Boudin.”

“Our beloved city has seen an astronomical increase in crime, even under COVID-19 restrictions. In 2020, violent crime, home invasions, rampant and unchecked drug dealing and business property theft have left our city’s criminal justice system in shambles.”

The campaign has until August 11, 2021 to gather the required signatures. On April 10, the committee to recall Boudin announced the “next phase” of voter outreach, which will incur new, significant costs, asking for donations.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.