SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, April 13, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and community leaders announced the completion of a new preschool located in the Mission District.

The new preschool is located in the Mission District at 969 Treat Avenue and is expected to “serve 100 families,” in a news release by the Mayor’s office.

The Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, SF’s Office of Early Care and Education, and SF’s Office of Economic and Work Development funded the preschool, which was more than $6 million. Organizations like Mission Greenway, Dolores Street Community Services, and First 5 of San Francisco contributed as well as others.

The news release noted that fifteen percent of families in the Mission District identify as Asian American/Pacific Islander, “15% as African-American/Black” and 40% as Hispanic/Latino. The SF Office of Early Care and Education found in 2019 that “40% of Black and Latino students were not ready for Kindergarten.”

Mayor Breed stated in the release that “high quality, safe early care and education helps young people and their families succeed and thrive” and said they are investing across SF so “every family has a convenient and welcoming place to access child care and other important family services.”

The announcement comes one day after SF schools began reopening. In an April 12 tweet, Mayor Breed said:

“It was so exciting to be able to finally be able to welcome back students to the classroom at Bret Harte Elementary today! There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done to get all of our students back to full-time, in-person instruction, but this is a good step forward.”

San Francisco’s schools reopening comes more than a month after California Governor Gavin Newsom and lawmakers reached an $6.6 billion agreement to have CA schools open by the end of March.

In a March 1 press conference, Governor Newsom said out of the $6.6 billion, $2 billion would go toward “grants to help in-person instruction” for school districts while the other $4.6 billion would be for “reimagining the school year, giving districts flexibility, looking at school days, looking at intervention — deeper intervention to address kids’ wellness, to address their needs as it relates to community learning hubs” and to “address learning loss at the districts see fit.”

Newsom said if schools are not reopened by April 1, 1% of funds will be taken away for every closed day, noted The New York Times, and will become zero by May 15.

Superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) Dr. Vincent Matthews said “11 early education preschool sites, 22 elementary schools and three County schools” will reopen to “some students for in-person learning,” in an April 9 news release.

San Francisco’s schools reopening came the same day Governor Newsom announced that CA has the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in the country at 1.5% and “administered over 23 million vaccines,” he tweeted April 12.