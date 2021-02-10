SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, February 8 at approximately 4 p.m. a robbery transpired at the Walgreens on 1600 block of Ocean Avenue. Two unknown suspects forced their way into the pharmacy and demanded prescription pills.

The suspects are believed to be in their early to mid-20s. The employee complied and then the suspects fled and have not been arrested. No detailed description of the suspects were immediately available.

In November 2020, the Walgreens on Van Ness and Eddy Street closed due to excessive shoplifting. It was the third Walgreens pharmacy to close because of shoplifting issues.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.