HOLLYWOOD—Carter’s quest to be in control of everything will ultimately be his downfall on “Power Book II: Ghost.” Why? This week’s episode, ‘Higher Calling’ showed that Carter will do anything and utilize anyone to stay on top. He spoke to Nico about Felicia’s ‘death’ and it was so apparent Nico picked up that Carter is hiding something. Oh, Nico he is, and its not just Felicia’s murder, it’s that he placed the bullets into Detective Kamaal killing him. No one knows the latter just yet.

Monet and Tariq brainstormed ways to dismantle Carter, but they realized they would have to turn on Noma to make that happen. They warned Noma and Cane, but those two didn’t see it as a threat. Gosh, I cannot wait until Noma is taken out before this season culminates. I know it is going to happen, the question is who will be the person to take her out?

Dru loves being in a power position; as Carter appointed him as the new head figure for Zion’s organization. Too bad that won’t last long. Brayden is continuing to spiral as I noted episodes ago when he started taking drugs. That girl Elle is going to be his demise. Monet was not pleased to learn that Noma and Cane are getting married. Brayden was in for a shock when he realized that Elle overdosed on coke and she was rushed to the ER.

Jealously was the name of the game, because Davis was not pleased to learn his ‘sleep buddy’ Noma, is getting married to Cane. Yeah, it’s apparent that both Cane and Davis know one another are sleeping with the same lady. Effie was summoned to create a digital blueprint for Cane, and it was obvious Effie was NOT PLEASED, though Noma tried to twist the danger. Monet and Tariq wanted Davis to provide them with leverage on Noma to use against Cane. Davis is indeed loyal to no one and that may cost him in the long run.

Cane and Dru puffed their chests at one another more than usual to prove who is the bigger man in ‘town.’ That prompted Cane to purchase Dru’s building, and Dru retaliated by having Noma’s gun sale interrupted by Carter’s organization. I love the dynamic between Noma and Anya. Anya is the only person that gets under Noma’s skin and it scares her to death. Deep down Anya knows that Noma is into very bad things. Noma decided to spin it and reveal that Anya’s father was a drug dealer. Brayden learned that cocaine Elle ingested was laced with fentanyl and it pushed him to go into revenge mode. Monet did her best to reason with Cane, but nothing is getting thru to him.

Diana was riddled with guilt realizing she left Felicia’s son without a parent and was desperate to have another baby. So much to the point she was trying to ‘trap’ Tariq, but he was being more cautious this time around. You cannot replace a baby that you loss Diana by conceiving another child. Monet and Tariq spilled to Carter that Noma is focused on securing government contracts.

Brayden wanted Tariq’s help to ‘scare’ the dealer who sold Elle tainted drugs, too bad it turned into a murder because Brayden was overtly agitated on drugs. Oh, goody we received a classroom segment as the students chatted about evil, rather ‘morally’ or ‘natural’ and it was apparent that Diana was off worrying about Felicia’s child.

Wow, we finally got to see Effie’s mother, who is played by “The Sopranos” alum Drea de Matteo. Yes, Effie’s mother allowed her to be molested by her boyfriend. It was something Effie hadn’t forgot. So when her mother begged for money, Effie was having none of it and dismissed her mother quicker than she could count to three. Noma had her meeting with Sterling, but had no idea that Carter was planning to bust her in a massive way. Thankfully, Davis came to her aide in the right time before she further infiltrated herself.

Oh, Noma was scared and I mean shaking in her boots, but Davis managed to get her out of there before she incriminated herself. Noma and Cane tried to bribe Nico, but Nico wasn’t budging. He wanted money, big money, to the tune of seven figures.

When Elle learned that Brayden killed a dealer she flipped out. Perhaps not do coke Elle. It looks like Brayden and Elle might be dunzo at least for the time being. Nico alerted Carter that Noma tried to flip him, but Carter wanted Nico to take the deal to bring Noma closer to his orbit. Effie broke down her grievances to Cane feeling like she has no one to rely on. Cane does indeed care about Effie. Like I said, I like these two together. They are loyal and there is trust there.

The final moments of the episode, culminate with Noma and Carter coming face-to-face. Noma pledged they work together instead of against each other. Its obvious Carter is going to be the one who may take out Nico. Noma spilled that Monet and Tariq that he was after her, and he returned the favor spilling they told him about her bribing a government official. Hmm, looks like Davis could be in serious trouble come the next episode. This is a very dangerous partnership. Next week is the penultimate episode before the series finale “Power Book II: Ghost” fanatics!