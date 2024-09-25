SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, September 24, the San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect connected to an attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer.

The SFPD reported on February 11, officers from Bayview Station were detailed to the Stunt Driving Response Unit in anticipation of any possible illegal activity following the Super Bowl. At approximately 11:13 p.m., the officers were at a gas station on the 4200 block of Mission Street regarding a tow of a vehicle related to a different investigation when they were surrounded by multiple individuals on dirt bikes and one on an ATV who began circling the gas pumps and driving recklessly.

During the incident, the suspect on the ATV struck and nearly ran over an SFPD police officer and purposefully collided with a pedestrian. The suspect fled the scene on dirt bike that was driven by a different suspect and the ATV was left at the scene. The officer and pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

SFPD General Work Detail led the investigation with the assistance of the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT). Through the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Julian Alberto Ulloagomez, 31, of San Francisco. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On August 29, at approximately 6:15 p.m., General Works investigators with the assistance of SFPD’s Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team (FRET) placed Ulloagomez under arrest without incident.

Ulloagomez was booked at Ingleside Police Station on charges of attempted murder (664/187 PC), assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer (245(c )(1) and filing a false police report (148.5(c)PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.