SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, September 21, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Facebook that shortly after 4:15 p.m., officials received calls for a fire in a building with heavy black smoke.

Units arrived on scene quickly and determined that it was in the roof of a 5-story building on 6th Street. Discarded smoking materials was the cause of three fire which extended into the attic of the fire building.

Nobody was injured or displaced and residents were allowed back into their units accordingly. Units that responded were E1, E3, E36, T1, T3, RS1, B02, B03, RC1, M575. No additional details about the fire has been disclosed to the public.

The SFFD also battled a one alarm fire on September 20. The fire was reported at 1:43 p.m. and it was reported at 233 Parker, 4-story multi-residential home. One adult was taken to hospital for evaluation. As of this post, 2 adults were displaced. Officials indicate the cause of this fire is accidental.