SAN FRANCISCO—On September 20, the SFDA’s office disclosed that two people were convicted, Fantasy Decuir, 27, and Lamonte Mims, 27, after trial by jury for a deadly 2017 shooting in Twin Peaks. Decuir was convicted of first-degree murder (PC 187(a)) with special circumstances (PC 190.2(a)(17)(A) and the personal and intentional use of a firearm causing death (PC 12022.53(d)) allegation was found true.

She was also convicted of second-degree robbery (PC 211) with an allegation of the personal and intentional use of a firearm causing death (PC 12022.53(d)). Mims was convicted of first-degree murder (PC 187(a)) with special circumstances (PC 1902(a)(17)(A) and an allegation that a principal was armed with a firearm (PC 12022(a)(1)) was found true.

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on July 16, 2017, the 71-year-old victim had gone to the Twin Peaks viewpoint area to take photographs of the city on his new Canon Mark III camera. While taking photographs, surveillance cameras captured footage of Mims and Decuir approach and rob the victim at gunpoint.

Mims struggled to pull the camera bag away from the victim, which prompted Decuir to shoot him through the heart and right lung. After the victim was shot, Mims forcefully pulled the bag away and kicked him while he lay on the ground. The two defendants then fled the scene.

Evidence in the case showed that just over an hour after the murder, Decuir and Mims traveled to the area of 7th Street and Market Street and attempted to sell the stolen camera. The defendants were identified and located after working together to rob a pair of tourists of a camera and credit cards at gunpoint in the area of Cathedral Hill on July 28, 2017.

“The victim was ripped from the lives of his friends and family by this callous killing over a camera,” said Assistant District Attorney Aaron Laycook. “We are profoundly grateful for the jury’s thoughtful and deliberate consideration of the evidence in this case, and we hope their verdict brings some sense of justice and closure to the loved ones of the victim.”

Both defendants are currently in custody pending sentencing. Sentencing is scheduled for December 6, 2024.