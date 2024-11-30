HOLLYWOOD—It might be November Sweeps, but it seems more like love is complicated right now on “Days of Our Lives.” I guess we have to start with cheating, and Joy and Johnny’s tryst feels like the big reveal is about to come back much sooner than later. Joy has really inserted herself in Johnny and Chanel’s life, but Johnny doesn’t want her there.

Johnny is having bad dreams about what he did with Joy and all the subtle clues are being pointed in Chanel’s direction. She just needs to open her eyes to see them. The problem is she might see it much sooner than later. Why? Joy decided to spill that secret to Alex of all people and he’s just foaming at the mouth to spill.

This has nothing to do with Alex sticking it to Johnny, it might be more of him having a guilty conscience. Let’s talk about his love life because it is about to get complicated now that he knows that Stephanie was once engaged to Philip, his cousin. Philip loved dropping that tidbit to cousin and I feel he might have his eye on Stephanie, even though she doesn’t have her eye on him at all.

That doesn’t mean Philip is not going to raise a little of chaos along the way since he’s already battling with his brother, Xander, why not stick it to his cousin Alex. I like where this love triangle could be heading, and it could be a ton of fun in the weeks coming up. Stephanie is keeping her distance from Alex for now, but the temptation might be too strong for her to resist in the long run.

We’ve talked about two potential love triangles, now it’s time to talk about another one: Javi and Leo. They had a hookup, one that both enjoyed, but with “Body & Soul” premiering and becoming the talk of town, gossip is picking up about where the narrative is headed, and Leo pointed the finger at Javi who was none too pleased to say the least. As quickly as it happened, it has already dissipated between these two; go figure. Making matters worse is those poisoned cupcakes that were delivered to the stars of “Body & Soul.” It does feel like Hattie’s curse is lingering, but the big question is whether Hattie did it or someone else?

We then have Brady, Kristen and Ava, who aren’t quite a thing, but Ava is indeed smitten by Brady. Brady hasn’t given her any signs that he is interested, but the more they talk the better it becomes. However, the big thorn is Kristen, and that woman is not one to test when it comes to who she considers the love of her life, Brady. Yes, Kristen is already seething at what Ava might be trying to do, and friends have quickly become enemies. I want to see these two fierce women go toe-to-toe over Brady of all people.

Brady is dealing with Tate and his chaotic love life involving Holly and Sophia. Yeah, Tate, calling a girl another girl’s name in bed, not great. Sophia was not pleased and sent Tate packing right back to Holly. Making matters worse Tate did end his relationship with Sophia not too long after sleeping with her. I feel like Sophia and Aaron might want to exact some revenge on Holly and Tate and it’s not going to be good.

This brings us to Chad and Cat who are hoping to dupe Clyde and they are bringing in JJ of all people to assist with this ruse, and I have a feeling Gabi might become his ‘Mrs.’ This is critical because the universe seems to be bringing JJ and Gabi back together and remember they were quite the couple one point a long time ago on “Days of Our Lives.”

Good news is worth discussing as Dr. Rolf’s serum worked on Sarah and she is back walking. Xander is overjoyed and so is Sarah, so all is good for the time being, until the other shoe ultimately drops at some point because it has to happen right?