UNITED STATES—Black Friday has come early America. Technically it is supposed to be the day after Thanksgiving, for 2024, that would be November 29. However, that does not seem to be the case. It literally started like the first week of November and with most retailers the Black Friday melee started the actual week of Thanksgiving.

For those in the dark, the term refers to retailers who have been in the red all year, literally turning such a massive product that the ‘red’ turned into ‘black’ hence the name. However, you truly have to question some of the deals that you see when it comes to the festive shopping frenzy. Is that bargain really a deal or are you made to think that?

Yes, I’ve come to realize over the years that a lot of retailers just recycle the same items year after year, you barely see a massive adjustment in the price, perhaps it has indeed increased a dollar or two thanks to inflation in recent years, but something that is normally $20, being on sale for $15 is not a deal. You’re barely saving 25 percent. A lot of consumers don’t see that; hell a lot of consumers don’t know that and as a result they buy up something thinking they’re saving, but the reality is the business is actually laughing at the consumer because they’re winning in the long run.

I’ve seen this more often than normal, especially if you look at the regular price and compare it to the sale price. I’m a major proponent that if I’m NOT saving at least 50 percent. I don’t know how much of a deal I would actually consider something. About two weeks ago I did run into a major discount at one of my favorite clothing stores.

I had been looking to purchase a sweatsuit that I had been eyeing for several weeks, so the moment that I saw the item was on sale for 50 percent off, I jumped on it immediately. I soon regreted that decision because it resulted in me finding out that I was earning like 5x the points on my rewards account the next day and I had free money to spend. So in essence, the sweatsuit I just spent $70 purchasing, I could have got for like $25. Sometimes we are so quick to pull the trigger we forget that sometimes with a little bit of patience it can make all the difference in your budget.

How so? Don’t be so quick to hand over the debit or credit card when you can actually save a few bucks, by just pausing and saying: DO I REALLY NEED THIS? Americans tend to be impulse buyers. We buy on instinct; we buy on feeling and that is not only unhealthy, but sometimes it is quite stupid to say the least. You start spending money that should be going towards your bills and then you’re making returns that you don’t want to.

All because you purchased an item in the heat of the moment. So to save you some serious time. Here are some things to think about. 1) If you’re saving at least 50 to 75 percent or more, that is an item to consider. 2) If it is something you absolutely need and you’re getting it on sale that makes the deal that much sweeter 3) Just because something is on sale doesn’t mean you have to purchase it. I think so many of us fall into that trap of thinking if I get a sale item I cannot just pass it up, but the reality of the situation is that you actually can and you should. You don’t want to go into your closet and have a plethora of clothing that just sits and you never actually wear. Is that smart? No, it is what most people would consider wasted money.

Remember this Black Friday you’re going to see lots of spending take place as we officially usher in the holiday season. Remember to buy what is on your list, don’t overindulge and if it is something you REALLY REALLY WANT you are allowed to indulge a bit. Just remember if you have a budget, try to stick to it, because you don’t want to be wondering how to pay off those bills as the New Year kicks into gear.

