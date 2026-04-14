BEVERLY HILLS—On April 14, an individual, whose name has not been released to the media, came forward with new allegations of sexual misconduct by Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA-14th District). The alleged victim and her attorney scheduled a press conference to discuss the allegations.

On April 13, the U.S. House Ethics Committee issued a press release announcing that they started an investigation into the allegations against Congressman Swalwell.



Reports indicate that Swalwell agreed to step down from his seat, after serving for 13 years.



Rep. Swalwell, 45, has served in California’s 14th Congressional District since 2023. That area located in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay area including Dublin, Hayward, Fremont, Livermore, Pleasanton, Castro Valley, Union City, San Lorenzo, and San Leandro covering portions of Alameda County.



Prior to serving the 14h District, Swalwell represented the 15th District (2013-2023).



Former Speaker of the House, and long-time supporter of Swalwell, publicly denied having prior knowledge of the allegations against Swalwell. When asked about him stepping down, Pelosi said that was, “A Smart Decision,” and “The Right Thing to Do.”



U.S. District Attorney, Alvin Bragg of Manhattan, NY., who opened an investigation against Swalwell, recently encouraged anyone who may be a survivor or has prior knowledge of the abuses are to call the Special Victims Division at 212-335-9373.



Swalwell is not the only State Representative to step down from Congress on Monday, April 13. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX-23rd District) stepped down over sexual allegations against him. Both Swalwell and Gonzales have agreed to resign.