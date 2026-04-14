SAN FRANCISCO—On April 12, the San Francisco Police Department announced that two suspects involved in a shooting incident have been arrested.

The SFPD reported on Sunday at approximately 2:56 a.m., officers responded to Russian Hill regarding a suspicious occurrence of possible shots fired.

Through the course of the investigation, officers learned that a vehicle with two occupants drove past a residence around the time of the possible shooting. Investigators assigned to the Special Investigation Division (SID) took over the investigation and determined the vehicle belonged to Amanda Tom, 25, of San Francisco.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Taylor Street and detained Tom and Muhamad Tarik Hussein, 23, without incident. A search warrant for the residence was conducted, and officers located and seized three firearms.

Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Tom and Hussein. Both were transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked for negligent discharge (246.3 PC).

“The SFPD takes crimes involving guns extremely seriously, and anyone committing acts like these will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Chief Derrick Lew. “I want to thank our officers whose swift actions identified these suspects, took them into custody, and got dangerous weapons off our streets.”

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should call the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.