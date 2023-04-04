SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are offering a $25,000 reward for information that could lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 19 year-old Marsai Gross.

The SFPD indicated in a news release that on Monday, July 20, 2020, at approximately 4:40 p.m., officers from the Bayview Station responded to the area of Innes Avenue and Phelps Street about a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located Gross with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. On July 26, 2020, Gross died from injuries sustained.

The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. Anyone with details regarding this case is asked to contact SFPD Homicide Detail at 415-553-1145 or after hours at the Department Operations Center at 415-553-1071 or the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575- 4444. Individuals may Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.