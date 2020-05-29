SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, May 27, San Francisco officials announced the implementation of the “Right to Recover” program to alleviate workers that cannot work as a result of contracting COVID-19, but are financially dependent on a regular paycheck. The program will provide workers with a two-week wage replacement or $1,285, an amount based on San Francisco’s minimum wage. Through the Right to Recover program, low-income workers may also qualify for a free stay at a hotel to safely isolate themselves.

Give2SF, San Francisco’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, will be funding $2 million for the program. City officials have said that they are aiming to assist more than 1,300 workers in San Francisco with Give2SF’s contribution.

The Right to Recover program will serve workers that do not qualify for federal stimulus checks, unemployment insurance, or paid sick leave. The program does not consider citizenship or immigration status when determining an applicant’s eligibility.

In a study conducted by San Francisco Board of Supervisor Hillary Ronen’s office, UCSF, the San Francisco Department of Public Health, and the Latinx Task Force for COVID-19, findings revealed that low-wage Latina workers were most impacted by COVID-19.

“That’s why I am working to create a brand new city program—the Right to Recover Fund, to make sure that all COVID-positive low-wage workers are able to quarantine and recover from COVID-19,” said Ronen.