SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Wednesday, December 27, that several felons and robbery suspects were arrested.

On December 11, at approximately 1:34 p.m., a robbery with a gun was reported in the area of 18th Street and Kansas Street. At the time, dispatch broadcast a description of the suspect’s vehicle as being a bronze-colored sedan with three occupants. An observant on-duty SFPD sergeant spotted the vehicle traveling on eastbound Interstate 80. The sergeant ran a record check of the vehicle’s license plate and learned the vehicle had been stolen in a carjacking in an outside jurisdiction. The sergeant attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it as the vehicle fled.

At approximately 5:21 p.m., Tenderloin officers observed a similar vehicle in the area of Eddy and Polk Street. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled. Officers pursued the vehicle, due to the suspected violent crime it was involved in, until the pursuit came to an end with the vehicle causing a collision on the 500 block of Franklin Street. All three suspects were detained as they attempted to flee the vehicle on foot. Officers recovered a firearm, stolen merchandise, narcotics, and burglary tools from the vehicle.

Officers arrested:

Theodore Lee Gore, 29, from Vacaville, CA for two outstanding arrest warrants and the listed charges:

1. Local SF warrant, $500 bail for 490.2(a)PC

2. Milpitas Police Department warrant, $9,000 bail for 466 PC, 484(a) PC, 21310 PC, 11350(a) HS.

He was also booked for the following listed charges: 2800.2(a) CVC Reckless Evading), (10851(a) CVC Stolen Vehicle), (496d(a) PC Possession of a Stolen Vehicle), (182(a)(1) PC Conspiracy), (29800(a)(1) PC Felon in Possession of a Firearm), (25400(a)(1) PC Carry Concealed Firearm), (11370.1(a) HS Possession of a Controlled Substance and Loaded Firearm), (11350(a) HS Possession of Controlled Substance), (466 PC Possession of Burglary Tools), (496(a) PC Possession of Stolen Property), (11377(a) HS Possession of Methamphetamine), and two counts of (20002(a) CVC Hit and Run).

Gore was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the arrest.

Aaron Lemar Richardson, 42, from Vacaville, CA for two outstanding arrest warrants:

1. South San Francisco Police Department warrant, $150,000 bail for 530.5(c)(3) PC, 466 PC, 530.2(C)(2) PC, 530.5(A) PC

2. CDCR warrant, No bail, for parole violation.

He was also booked for the listed charges: (10851(a) CVC Stolen Vehicle), (496d(a) PC Possession of a Stolen Vehicle), (182(a)(1) PC Conspiracy), (29800(a)(1) PC Felon in Possession of a Firearm), (25400(a)(1) PC Carry Concealed Firearm), (11370.1(a) HS Possession of a Controlled Substance and Loaded Firearm), (11350(a) HS Possession of Controlled Substance), (466 PC Possession of Burglary Tools), (496(a) PC Possession of Stolen Property), (11377(a) HS Possession of Methamphetamine).

Marisa Renee Melton, 32, from Vacaville, CA for four outstanding warrants:

1. Solano County Sheriff warrant, $35,000 bail for 4573 PC

2. Alameda County Sheriff warrant, $10,000 bail for 148.9(a) PC, 484(a) PC, 496(a) PC, 466 PC, and 11377 HS

3. San Mateo County Sheriff warrant $50,000 bail for 529(a) PC, 485 PC, 460(a) PC, 11350(a) HS

4. Burlingame Police Department warrant, $1,000 bail for 485 PC.

She was also booked for the listed charges: (10851(a) CVC Stolen Vehicle), (496d(a) PC Possession of a Stolen Vehicle), (182(a)(1) PC Conspiracy), (29800(a)(1) PC Felon in Possession of a Firearm), (25400(a)(1) PC Carry Concealed Firearm), (11370.1(a) HS Possession of a Controlled Substance and Loaded Firearm), (11350(a) HS Possession of Controlled Substance), (466 PC Possession of Burglary Tools), (496(a) PC Possession of Stolen Property), (11377(a) HS Possession of Methamphetamine), and (148.9(a0 PC False Identification to a Peace Officer.

All of the incidents are still under investigation. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.