SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, July 24, Izakaya Roku announced via social media they are closing due to the global pandemic. The last day of the businesses will be Friday, July 31.

Roku offers Japanese dishes that include, but are not limited to Ramen, curry, and sandwiches. They provide the same cuisines as their JapaCurry food truck. During the shelter-in-place order, they are offering orders on phone and pickup service and order through phone apps and delivery.

The announcement notes that closing the business is a difficult decision to make.

“We had an amazing time serving food and drinks to San Francisco and the Bay Area. We saw so many smiles, celebrations, and people enjoying our food. It’s our pleasure to prepare and serve you. We’ll miss you all,” reads the post published on their Instagram page.

According to the business’s Instagram, Izakaya Roku is currently offering discount sakes which are final sales. People can get a large size of sake at $ 45.50 instead of $65; small sake will be $17. All sakes are available in-store only. The customers can call at 415-861-6500 to order and pick up at the store.

For more details on Roku Izakaya, visit the business’s website.