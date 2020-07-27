SAN FRANCISCO—Two blocks of San Francisco’s Valencia Street were closed to vehicles and opened for pedestrians to increase space for outdoor dining and physical distancing through the city’s Shared Spaces Program.

Manny Yekutiel, the owner of “Manny’s” located in the Mission, proposed the closure of the blocks as a member of the Valencia Corridor Merchants Association.

Two blocks on Valencia Street between 16th and 17th Street and 18th and 19th Steet will be closed to vehicles Thursday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The scheduled closures will continue until November 1.

The closure of the two blocks began on Thursday, July 23, and an increase in business has been reported by business owners.