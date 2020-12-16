UNITED STATES—San Francisco and the surrounding area is considered one of the nicest places to live in the whole US. Its laid-back vibe, glorious weather, and stunning scenery have made it a hit with both locals and visitors from all over the country. It has also become known as the home of several of the world’s biggest tech companies, including those listed on some of the world’s most exclusive stock market indexes.

For more than two decades, Silicon Valley, around 30 miles outside of central San Francisco, has been home to many of the prominent names in tech and manufacturing. As such, it’s become a globally recognized hub for innovation and the name “silicon” came from a large number of startup and well-established technology companies that call it home.

The Dow Jones 30

Silicon Valley is home to more than 30 businesses from the Fortune 1000, hundreds of startups, and several in the Dow Jones. The former is a comprehensive list of all the biggest companies in the US in terms of revenue. Compiled by Fortune Magazine, it’s one of the oldest indices in existence. The latter is more specialist and ranks 30 companies based on the performance of their stocks and provides a real cross-section of American industry. With a market cap of around $8 trillion, it includes some of the biggest names in the world. These include Google, Apple Inc, Facebook, Netflix, Adobe, eBay, and Oracle.

Cisco Systems is one of the companies on the Dow Jones 30 that calls Silicon Valley home. Founded in 1984 in the area, it is listed on Dow, NASDAQ, S&P 100, and 500. Manufacturers of networking hardware and software, they have annual revenue of $51.90 billion and employ almost 76,000 people.

But it’s not just the valley that is home to successful, multinational companies. The Dow Jones listed Salesforce is also located in the area. The company are the creators of a cloud-based product that focuses on customer service, sales processing, analytics, app development, and automated marketing services. It is also ranked as one of the best companies in the world to work for.

Another example of a Dow Jones company is one of the most recognizable brands in the world; Apple Inc. Founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne, it is ranked on DOW, NASDAQ, and the two S&P indexes. It has more than 500 stores globally, employs 137,000 people, and has a revenue of $274.5 billion annually. Their product range includes mobiles, tablets, computers, PCs, peripherals, and software.

318,000 jobs

These are just a few examples of the big-name tech firms that call Silicon Valley and San Francisco home. The presence of these companies is a huge bonus to the area and employs some combined 318,000 people. Most of these are well-paid jobs meaning that the tech industry and the Dow Jones, NASDAQ, and S&P companies there contribute significantly to the local economy.

If you work in tech, a move to San Francisco could be a smart decision for your future. Even with the global shift towards remote working, Silicon Valley and the surrounding area will still retain their popularity.