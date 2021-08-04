SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco announced the launch of the Street Overdose Response Team (SORT) to combat opioid-related deaths. The San Francisco Fire Department responds to dozens of overdoses every day, many of which end in tragedy.

The response team consists of community paramedics and Department of Public Health clinicians. Follow up teams include substance use navigators, nurse practitioners, social workers, and case managers. In upcoming phases, pure support specialists with experience in substance use disorder, and homelessness themselves will be added to SORT.

“We are uniquely positioned to lead the initial response, identification, and engagement of people who have survived a non-fatal overdose. By working together with our partners and the Department of Public Health, community-based organizations, and most importantly, people with substance abuse and opioid use disorder themselves, we know that tomorrow can be different,” said Rescue Captain Michael Mason of the SFFD.

EMTs respond to dozens of overdoses every day, many of which end tragically despite life-saving efforts, according to Captain Mason in a media release. In 2020, over 700 people died of drug related overdoses involving opioids such as fentanyl.

The fire department’s EMS came in contact with approximately half of the individuals who overdosed prior to their deaths. As a community paramedic for SORT, Mason can immediately offer shelter in partnership to with San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing to prevent an overdose from happening.

“The Street Overdose Response Team starts today, they’ll proactively engage people who have survived an overdose or are at risk, enter them into care coordination & treatment under Mental Health SF. No one should overdose & immediately be released w/o intervention,” Matt Haney announced via Twitter post.

Nurse Practitioner Kevin Lagor advised that the public can be involved by spreading the word about SORT. For those with family members struggling with overdose or addiction, Lagor advises coming to them from a place of understanding.