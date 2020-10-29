SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Ballet announced Tuesday, October 27, that their 2021 season will move to digital platforms to follow COVID-19 guidelines.



No matter where you are in the world, join us in 2021! Announcing SF Ballet's 2021 Digital Season, which will include world premieres by @CathyRMarston, Danielle Rowe, and Myles Thatcher captured on film; story ballet favorites; and much more. For details: https://t.co/6JcH5N77LC pic.twitter.com/gWKce6xdOo — San Francisco Ballet (@sfballet) October 27, 2020

“I am excited for us to be able to reach those across the world to whom we’ve not been previously accessible,” Helgi Tomasson, artistic director for SF Ballet, said in a public statement. “For our devoted audiences, watching a story ballet captured on film will be a unique experience.”

Tomasson explained that the dancers and choreographers have had to adapt their rehearsals to protect the health of employees and to follow social distancing restrictions. She affirmed that the SF Ballet team is making it work in the face of adversity.

“Having said all this, I yearn for the days when we can all be together in the Opera House,” said Tomasson. “But until then, I hope people will find themselves with SF Ballet from wherever they are in 2021.”

Some 2021 showings will include George Balanchine’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Balanchine’s “Jewels,” Helgi Tomasson’s “Romeo and Juliet” and a new film version of “Swan Lake.”

Three world premieres by Cathy Marston, Danielle Rowe and Myles Thatcher have also been conceived for film format.

For more information on dates, times and other showings, visit www.sfballet.org.