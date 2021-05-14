SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco City Hall will reopen its in-person services to the general public starting June 7. City Hall has been closed to the public for almost 15 months starting since March 2020.

In-person services including applying for marriage licenses, obtaining birth and death certificates, recording documents, and registering businesses and payment of property and business taxes will be available. Counter services for the Treasurer and Tax Collector’s Office, The Assessor’s Office, County Clerk, Office of Small Business and other agencies will be open, according to the news announcement via the city of San Francisco’s government website.

The County Clerk started accepting online appointments for in-person ceremonies this week Mayor London Breed noted in a tweet on Wednesday, May 12.

Limited in-person City Hall services will be open the week prior by appointment only starting on June 1 and will not be open to the general public, according to the announcement.

“Bringing the public back into City Hall is a significant step in our reopening process,” said Mayor London Breed. “City Hall is the heart of our civic life, where people can come to take care of their basic needs or take part in the most important moment of their life.”

Visitors will be required to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing around others. There may be additional information about maximum capacity in individual office spaces. Security screenings will take place at the Goodlett/Polk Street Steps and the Grove Street entrances. The Van Ness steps and McAllister Street entrances will remain closed, according to the announcement.