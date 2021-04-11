SAN FRANCISCO— San Francisco’s Department of Public Health have recently reported that people who are 16+, located in the following zip codes are now eligible to get vaccinated: 94102, 94103, 94107, 94112, 94124,94130, and 94134.

If you’re located in any of the zip codes listed you are eligible for a free vaccine and can drop in daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the following locations: Southeast Health Center and or Zuckerberg SF General Hospital. The Johnson & Johnson as well as the Pfizer is offered.

If you’re of the age 16, you need to go with a parent or guardian. The Pfizer vaccination at the moment is the only vaccine approved for those who are 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson have yet to be approved for those 16 and older. You must be 18 and older in order to be eligible for those vaccines, SFDPH’s Deputy Director Dr. Bobba stated.

Next week, a third vaccination hub is opening and will be located on 18th and Shotwell.