SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco FireFighter, Christopher G. Yock, passed away on June 8 after fighting a fire at the San Francisco International Airport parking structure. The San Francisco Fire Department released that he passed away from a medical emergency after returning home from the fire incident.

Numerous firefighters, including Firefighter Yock, responded to the large fire at the San Francisco international Airport on June 8 at 6:30 a.m., according to a release. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire that took place on the fourth floor of a parking structure that involved over six vehicles.

Upon returning home from the fire, Firefighter Yock passed away. The SFFD said in a release they are saddened to inform the public of his death and that he was a valuable member of the SFFD.

Firefighter Yock had been a member of the SFPD since April 12, 2000, according to a release. He spent most of his career at Station 10 where he served the Richmond District of San Francisco. Yock transferred to Truck 48 and became a member of the San Francisco International Airport in January of 2019.

A vigil will be held for Firefighter Yock on June 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Ignatius Church at 650 Parker Avenue. An Honor Salute will be given by uniformed Public Servants, SFFD Members, and retirees following the ceremonies.