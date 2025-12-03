San Francisco, CA – On the morning of Tuesday, December 2, 2025, a pedestrian collision resulted in fatal injuries to a 72-year-old man, who lost his life after being struck by a reversing vehicle, according to NBC Bay Area.

The San Francisco Police Department reports that the accident took place around 10:46 AM at Mason Street and Broadway.

Investigators said the driver had been traveling north on Mason Street, made a right turn onto Broadway, and then reversed, striking the pedestrian as he crossed the street. Emergency responders attempted to treat the man’s injuries, but authorities confirmed he died shortly afterward due to the severity of the trauma.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No arrest was made, and additional details about the circumstances of the collision have not yet been released.

The victim’s name was not immediately available, and the investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine all factors that contributed to the deadly incident.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Drivers have a Duty of Care towards pedestrians, which includes being vigilant for those travelling by foot and, if a collision occurs, staying with the victim, alerting emergency responders, and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

For those who lose a loved one in a pedestrian accident, filing a Wrongful Death claim with the assistance of an experienced attorney can provide compensation for medical bills, funeral costs, and other related damages.

Should the at-fault driver evade authorities, compensation might still be available through a family member’s uninsured driver coverage. Consulting with a personal injury attorney can help determine the best options in such cases.

