SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, December 2, the San Francisco Police Department reported that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that transpired at a Bayview School.

The SFPD reported at approximately 12:13 p.m., officers responded to a school located on the 400 block of Mansell Street regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered aid. Paramedics responded to the scene to render aid and transport the victim to a local hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were advised that after the victim was shot, the suspect fled from the scene. The preliminary investigation determined this to be an isolated incident.

During the course of the investigation, officers of the SFPD’s Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) located a juvenile male suspect on the 1400 block of Shafter Avenue and took him into custody without further incident. Charges are pending the investigation at this time. During the arrest, a firearm was located and recovered.

All information in the case is preliminary. This is an open and active investigation being led by the San Francisco Police Department Violence Reduction Team (VRT). Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.