SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder that transpired in the Southern District.

The SFPD reported on November 30, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of 6th and Natoma Streets when they spotted an unknown male lying down in the roadway. When officers went to make contact, they observed the victim suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid. Paramedics arrived on scene to perform lifesaving measures; the victim was declared dead on the scene.

The SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and is leading the investigation. On December 1, at approximately 1 p.m., members assigned to the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC) observed a subject matching the description provided of the homicide suspect in the area of Market and Jones Streets. Officers detained the suspect without incident.

Probable cause was developed to arrest Derral Robi, 48, of San Francisco. He was transported to San Francisco County Jail for murder (187(a)PC and felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details on the case should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.