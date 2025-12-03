SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported on Tuesday, December 2 they are asking for the public’s help to locate a person of interest in an aggravated assault.

The SFPD reported on September 27, at approximately 5:47 p.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Mission Street regarding an aggravated assault.

Officers responding to the scene were advised that the victim was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries after a verbal altercation turned physical. The victim is currently in a coma.

Investigators of the Strategic Investigation Unit (SIU) are seeking the public’s help in locating and identifying a person of interest.

Anyone with details on the whereabouts of the person pictured should contact Sergeant Hamdy Habib of the SIU at 415-553-7921. Individuals can also contact SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.