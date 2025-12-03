SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, December 2, the San Francisco Police Department announced that they are investigating a homicide that transpired in the Tenderloin District.

The SFPD reported at approximately 6:12 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Turk Street regarding a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located the adult male sitting inside his vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound, and rendered aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Paramedics arrived on scene to perform lifesaving measures.

Despite the lifesaving efforts of the emergency responders, the victim died on the scene. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and is leading the investigation. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.