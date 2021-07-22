CALIFORNIA—Eleven San Francisco Police Department Stations reported a rise in crime in the Bay Area. The SFPD revealed an upsurge in burglaries, theft of vehicles, and other forms of larceny in a comparison of the number of crimes committed from May 2020 and May 2021. Reports from officers from all districts of San Francisco confirm the increase in crime.

The SFPD Compstat reports crime data for certain periods of time from last year to this year. The data compared crime rates in the areas of: homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, human trafficking-sex act, human trafficking-involuntary serv.

The SFPD informed San Francisco Mayor London Breed of the Compstat reports and the increase in crime during a virtual meeting on Monday, July 12.

Larceny and thefts from vehicles showed the highest increase. SF Police Chief William Scott responded to 923 thefts from vehicles in May 2020 compared to a total of 1,891 vehicle thefts in May 2021.

Captain Julian Ng reported a total of 154 larceny thefts in May 2020, compared to a847 larceny thefts in May 2021.

Captain Paul Yep reported a total of 193 thefts of vehicles in May 2020 compared to 354 thefts of vehicles in May 2021.

We’re all relieved that our fellow officer wasn’t more seriously injured in this incident, and he’s in our thoughts today for a speedy recovery. This case remains an open investigation. Anyone with info is asked to call SFPD’s Tip Line at (415) 575-4444. You may remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/yk7mqxxhun — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) July 19, 2021

On Sunday, July 18, at approximately 6:20 p.m. SFPD officers from the Tenderloin South Station responded to a shooting rendering aid to a 15-year-old victim of a gunshot wound until medics arrived and could transport him to an area hospital.

According to the SFPD, the shooting led to a 40-year-old pedestrian being injured during a high-speed chase, additional gunshots, collisions, and the arrest of 41-year-old Bernard Hayes, who was also in possession of cocaine.