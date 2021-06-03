SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police seek the public’s help in locating the victim involved in an aggravated assault incident that took place on a Muni bus on May 2. The SFPD released video surveillance footage of the incident on Wednesday, June 2.

Tenderloin police officers responded to McAllister and Leavenworth Streets regarding an incident on a number five Fulton Street Muni bus on May 2, according to a police report. The bus operator told the officers that a passenger’s hair was set on fire by an unknown suspect. Other passengers assisted the victim who then left the scene before police arrived.

Investigators are asking the victim to come forward and provide a statement. The victim was described as a female in her 50s or 60s with black hair and sunglasses. The suspect was described as a male in his teens wearing a red shirt with a colored logo, matching red pants, and a backpack. The suspect and two people of interest were last seen fleeing eastbound on McAllister Street, according to a police report.

The incident has been assigned to the SFPD Special Investigations Detail who have determined the suspect and the victim both boarded the coach at McAllister and Laguna Streets.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.