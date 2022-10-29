UNITED STATES—Boasting over 10 million active players around the world, it is impossible to deny that Overwatch is a world-class eSports league.

The game's popularity and the number of thrilling matches throughout competitive seasons attracted millions of viewers and punters, which make the league a solid rival to other eSports leagues.

Recently, the San Francisco Shock broke another record in the Overwatch League and showed the world how dominant they are.

How the San Francisco Shock Dethroned the Vancouver Titans for Most Consecutive Wins in OWL’s history

In the past five years, several teams that compete to be the best in the Overwatch League (OWL) have either set or broken some kind of record.

One of the most unique eSports leagues in the entire world, the OWL has a list of records that range from the most consecutive stage championships won to the fastest map completion scores.

In late August 2022, the California-based team Shock broke another record in the OWL and carved its name in the history of the league. Throughout the 2022 season, the team managed to achieve the longest regular season winning streak.

Spanning from the 2021 to 2022 season, the San Francisco Shock won 20 consecutive games, which allowed them to claim the record-breaking streak previously held by the Vancouver Titans.

In the 2019 season, the Canadian team set the precedent record with a 19-game winning streak. Ironically, the Titans clashed (and defeated) the Shock on several occasions in the years.

San Francisco Shock vs. OWL 2022 – Overall Stats & Performance

After a strategic victory over the New York Excelsior in late August, the San Francisco Shock was already part of OWL’s history books. Throughout 2022, the team managed to attain 17 victories and shield its season record with undefeated status.

Please note OWL records are measured differently from other popular eSports leagues. Instead of imposing limits in terms of season or roster, the league simply recorded the most consecutive wins between the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Three of these 20 victories were attributed to the team’s 2021 lineup, which summed with the remaining 17 wins from 2022 to make an astounding 20-win streak.

During the Overwatch League 2022 – Kickoff Clash in June, the team was ranked 4th overall, despite a considerable effort from players. One month later, the Overwatch League 2022 – Midseason Madness witnessed a great performance that led the Shock to the grand finals.

After falling to fellow Californians from the Los Angeles Gladiators in a 4-2 game, the Shock continued to play fearlessly and scored a 2nd place finish at the Overwatch League 2022 – Summer Showdown in September.

Recently, the team was declared the legitimate owner of the 1st place in the Overwatch League 2022 – Regular Season.

The Recent Release of Overwatch 2 and the OWL Constant Evolution

The success of the OWL only reflects the game’s growing popularity around the globe. The game has proven to be a worldwide phenomenon, having already reached a massive number of players spread across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and America.

With the release of Overwatch 2, several new players already joined the crowd of die-hard fans of this amazing game.

Overwatch 2 is the new Blizzard Entertainment’s shared-progression team-based action game and managed to gather more than 25 million heroes and heroines to join them in the first ten days since its launch.

Another novelty available in Overwatch 2 is the shared progression, as well as the new 5v5 format, six new maps, the new Advance game mode, a new ping system, a reworked competitive mode, new skins for all heroes, various skill overhauls, and updated graphics and sound engines.

San Francisco Shock Winning 20 Games Straight on OWL 2022

One of the most celebrated eSports teams in the world, the San Francisco Shock made history once again after a 20-win streak in the OWL 2022.

Throughout its history, the team collected several titles including 1st place in the Overwatch League – 2019 Playoffs, 1st place in the Overwatch League 2020 – Playoffs – Grand Finals, and 1st place again in the Overwatch League 2022 – Regular Season.