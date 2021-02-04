HOLLYWOOD—This is my favorite time of year people, awards season, if things have been delayed by a few weeks. To be honest at this point, the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards would have been handed out and we’d be waiting for the big one: The Academy Awards. Not the case for 2021. The Golden Globe nominees were announced on February 3 and today, February 4, the nominees for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards were unveiled by actor Daveed Diggs and actress Lily Collins.

The SAG Awards are a much strong predictor of where Oscar might be headed when those nominations are announced on March 15. Back to business, the nominees have been unveiled and we do indeed have some variations compared to the Golden Globes picks and what has transpired so far this early into awards season people. “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari” and “One Night in Miami” made the cut for Cast in a Motion Picture, which is similar to Best Picture. So this will be interesting when Academy Awards members make their picks in a few weeks, as the Globes was vastly different.

Lots of love for “Minari,” especially its stars Steven Yeun who earned a Lead Actor nomination and his co-star Yuh Jung Youn in the Supporting Actress race, as well as Amy Adams and Glenn Close earning Lead Actress and Supporting Actress nods for Hillbilly Elegy. Still surprised to not see Paul Raci in the Supporting Actor race for his performance in “Sound of Metal,” he was amazing in that movie.

It seems that Viola Davis, Vanessa Kirby, Frances McDormand and Carey Mulligan are locks for the Lead Actress race this awards season, with that final slot being heavily coveted by a ton of actresses and I’m not sure who will win in the end people. The same is echoed for the Lead Actor race where Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins and Gary Oldman seem like locks, with that fifth slot being a tossup between a bevy of actors.

Still surprised “Promising Young Woman” did not make the cut for Cast in a Motion Picture. That movie was sensational. On the TV side of things, the Netflix hit “Bridgerton” saw some love being nominated for Drama Series. A list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

-“Da 5 Bloods”

-“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

-“Minari”

-“One Night in Miami”

-“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

-Amy Adams “Hillbilly Elegy”

-Viola Davis “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

-Vanessa Kirby “Pieces of a Woman”

-Frances McDormand “Nomadland”

-Carey Mulligan “Promising Young Woman”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

-Riz Ahmed “Sound of Metal”

-Chadwick Boseman “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

-Anthony Hopkins “The Father”

-Gary Oldman “Mank”

-Steven Yeun “Minari”

Outstanding Performance by Female Actor in a Supporting Role

-Maria Bakalova “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

-Glenn Close “Hillbilly Elegy”

-Olivia Colman “The Father”

-Yuh Jung Youn “Minari”

-Helena Zengel “News of the World”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

-Chadwick Boseman “Da 5 Bloods”

-Sacha Baraon Cohen “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

-Daniel Kaluuya “Judas and the Black Messiah”

-Jared Leto “The Little Things”

-Leslie Odom Jr. “One Night in Miami”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

-“Better Call Saul”

-“The Crown”

-“Bridgerton”

-“Lovecraft Country”

-“Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

-“Dead to Me”

-“The Flight Attendant”

-“The Great”

-“Schitt’s Creek”

-“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

-Jason Bateman “Ozark”

-Sterling K. Brown “This is Us”

-Josh O’Connor “The Crown”

-Bob Odenkirk “Better Call Saul”

-Rege-Jean Page “Bridgerton”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

-Gillian Anderson “The Crown”

-Olivia Colman “The Crown”

-Emma Corrin “The Crown”

-Julia Garner “Ozark”

-Laura Linney “Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

-Nicholas Hoult “The Great”

-Dan Levy “Schitt’s Creek”

-Eugene Levy “Schitt’s Creek”

-Jason Sudeikis “Ted Lasso”

-Ramy Youssef “Ramy”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in Comedy Series

Christina Applegate “Dead to Me”

-Linda Cardellini “Dead to Me”

-Kaley Cuoco “The Flight Attendant”

-Annie Murphy “Schitt’s Creek”

-Catherine O’Hara “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

-Cate Blanchett “Mrs. America”

-Nicole Kidman “The Undoing”

-Anya Taylor-Joy “The Queen’s Gambit”

-Michaela Coel “I May Destroy You”

-Kerry Washington “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

-Bill Camp “The Queen’s Gambit”

-Daveed Diggs “Hamilton”

-Hugh Grant “The Undoing”

-Ethan Hawke “The Good Lord Bird”

-Mark Ruffalo “I Know This Much is True”

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be handed out live on Sunday, April 4, 2021 on TBS and TNT at 9 p.m. No host for the ceremony has been announced.