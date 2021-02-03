SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department published a press statement requesting help from the public regarding a triple shooting that left one man dead.

The authorities say the shooting occurred on Tuesday, February 2 at 9:44 a.m. in the area of 3rd and Palou Streets in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Police said that officers from the Bayview Station responded to the scene and found “A 40-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The officers immediately rendered aid and summoned paramedics to the scene.”

The responding police officers provided the victim “lifesaving efforts,” but in spite of that, the authorities indicated the victim succumbed to the bullet wounds and was declared deceased by the authorities at the scene.

“Two additional victims, both adult males, were transported to a local hospital and were admitted for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,” the San Francisco Police said in the statement.

The San Francisco News asked the San Francisco Police Department to comment about the number of known perpetrators and what they believe their motive was in the shooting, but a spokesman for the San Francisco Police Department said, “The Department is not releasing any further details on the incident at this time.”

The San Francisco Police Crime Data Dashboard indicates that from January 1, 2021 – January 31, 2021, there has been a decrease in violent crime in the San Francisco area since this time last year.

According to the dashboard, rape is down 54.5%, robbery is also down 32.2%, but assault crimes have increased 4.6% since this time last year.

San Francisco SAFE, Inc. (Safety Awareness For Everyone) published on their website, pertinent information on how residents of the city can stay protected and safe regardless of the time of day. On SAFE’s Personal Safety Guide, some of their tips include staying aware of the current surroundings, walk with others on populated streets, and “avoid large bushes and dense shrubbery.”

The San Francisco Police Department’s press statement said their homicide investigators ask anyone with information – including anyone that has cell phone or surveillance camera video – relating to this incident to call their 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. All tipsters will remain anonymous.