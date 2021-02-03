SAN FRANCISCO—The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.7 earthquake that occurred East South East of Berkley, California at 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2.

VolcanoDiscovery.com is a known news outlet for earthquake and volcano updates and their monitoring service has been featured on the BBC, CNN, Discovery Channel, and National Geographic television channels. According to Volcano Discovery, the epicenter was in Alameda County and was felt in nearby Oakland and San Francisco, which is about 11 miles East North East of the epicenter.

People have left comments on Volcano Discovery’s website describing their experiences. Most reported “weak, or very weak shaking” and one “single lateral shake.” One person said they would describe it as “One quick and mild shake,”

There was another 1.5 earthquake that occurred in the same location on the same day about three hours later at 11:52 p.m.

Volcano Discovery indicated that a 1.5 earthquake “was too small to be felt by humans, but it was recorded instrumentally.”

In the last 30 days, Volcano Discovery stated that the state of California experienced two earthquakes that were 4.0 or greater, 31 earthquakes that were between 3.0-4.0, and 353 earthquakes that were between 2.0-3.0

The most recent tremor was a 3.7 earthquake about 15 miles west of El Centro, Imperial County, on Wednesday, February 3, at 1:23 a.m., Discovery Volcano said on their website.

The California Geological Survey published on their website some suggestions on what should be done during an earthquake, “If you’re indoors, stay there. Get under — and hold onto –a desk or table or stand against an interior wall.”

The California Geological Survey said that most people mistakenly believe that being inside a doorway during an earthquake is correct but, “That’s false unless you live in an unreinforced adobe structure; otherwise, you’re more likely to be hurt by the door swinging wildly in a doorway or trampled by people trying to hurry outside if you’re in a public place.”

If caught outside during an earthquake, the United States Geological Service stated “you should get into the open, away from buildings, power lines, chimneys, and anything else that might fall on you.”

The California Geological Survey reported that if an earthquake strikes when one is close to an exterior wall, glass, heavy furniture, fireplaces, or appliances to get away as fast as possible because it is a particularly dangerous spot.