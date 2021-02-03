SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin filed homicide charges against the perpetrators of the deaths of two local San Francisco men.

The authorities said the attack on a notable San Francisco private investigator Jack Palladio, 76, happened on January 28 at 4:51 p.m. when two men tried to rob him outside his home.

“Officers responded to Page Street and Masonic Avenue regarding a report of a robbery. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 76-year-old male victim lying in the street suffering from injuries. The victim was being treated by personnel from the San Francisco Fire Department. Witnesses reported seeing a suspect in the passenger side of a vehicle in a physical struggle over the victim’s camera. During the struggle, the vehicle sped away causing the victim to fall to the ground,” said the San Francisco Police.

The perpetrators turned out to be Lawrence Joseph Thomas, 24, and Tyjone Malik Flournoy, 23.

The DA’s office said the attack was recorded on a surveillance videotape, “Mr. Palladino appears to have helped solve the crime committed against him; his own camera had captured photographic evidence of the suspects’ car and license plate.”

Robert Rueca, Public Information Officer for the San Francisco Police, related to The San Francisco News that on Friday, January 29 “Thomas was taken into custody without incident in the area of Middle Point Road and Hare Street. On Saturday, January 30, 2021, Flournoy was taken into custody without incident on the 2500 block of East 2nd Street in Reno, Nevada.”

“Jack Palladino left a permanent imprint on the San Francisco community through his decades of service as a brilliant, persistent investigator,” District Attorney Boudin said in a press release. “As someone who dedicated his lengthy career to doggedly pursuing truth and justice, it is fitting that, in the midst of a brutal attack, he managed to help crack the case. Our hearts ache for his family,” the DA continued.

In addition to homicide charges, the jail records at the San Francisco Sherriff’s Office indicate that the two men are also charged with attempted robbery, kidnapping to commit a robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, elder abuse, and false imprisonment.

“There are also numerous enhancements alleged, including ones for great bodily injury and ones related to the victim’s elderly age,” said the DA’s Office.

The Sherriff’s Office files indicate that both Thomas and Flournoy’s next court appearance is February 10 at 9:00 a.m. and they are being held without bond.

The DA’s Office said they also filed charges against the perpetrators of the death of an elderly man, Vicha Ratanapakdee, 84.

The DA’s Office revealed that Ratanapakdee was “violently, abruptly attacked by a man in the Anza Vista neighborhood.”

Antoine Watson, 19, was arrested for Ratanapakdee’s death and jail records indicate that he was booked on January 30 and is being held without bond for the charges of murder and inflicting injury on an elder or dependent adult likely to cause great bodily injury.

Jail records indicate Watson’s next court date is set for February 3 at 1:30 p.m.

The SFPD said these cases are still considered active investigations and requests help from the public regarding information. Call the SFPD on their 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”