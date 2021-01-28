UNITED STATES—On Tuesday, January 26, Robert J. Contee, III, Acting Police Chief of the District of Columbia, revealed in testimony to the House Appropriations Committee that Officer Jeffrey Smith died by suicide following the January 6 attacks in the U.S. Capitol.

Part of his opening statement, Contee said to the committee:

“We honor the service and sacrifices of Officers Brian Sicknick, Howard Liebengood, and Jeffrey Smith, and offer condolences to all the grieving families.”

Several members of Congress reacted on Twitter, with Congressman Ted Lieu of California tweeting on January 27:

“My prayers are with the family and colleagues of Officer Jeffrey Smith.”

Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, who recently announced that he will not be seeking re-election in 2022, tweeted:

“Absolutely heartbreaking news. Jane and I are sending our prayers and deepest condolences to Officer Smith’s family, friends and colleagues. The D.C. Police force. Rest in peace Officer Smith & thank you for your service.”

Officer Smith is the third officer to die after the events on January 6 and the second to die by suicide.

Officer Sicknick died on the evening of January 7 due to injuries as a result of the Capitol riots the day before. He was “injured while physically engaging with protestors” and “collapsed” when he returned to his division office, according a press release from U.S. Capitol Police.

Congressman Don Beyer, who represents Sicknick’s district in Virginia, said in a press release that the officer “gave his life in the line of duty to keep us safe. I mourn his loss, and send my deepest condolences to his family.” He added that “those who brought about this awful crime must be prosecuted and brought to justice.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted after his death:

“Karen and I were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and send our deepest sympathies and prayers to his family, friends and fellow officers.”

On January 9, Officer Liebengood took his own life. Capitol Police said in another press release that they are “deeply saddened” by his death and send “thoughts and prayers” to his “family, friends, and colleagues.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that “Officer Liebengood was a patriot who dedicated his life to defending the Capitol and protecting all who serve, work in and visit this temple of our Democracy.”

Before leaving office, former President Donald Trump ordered flags to be lowered following the deaths of Officers Liebengood and Sicknick.

As of Wednesday, January 27, about 164 people have been charged for their participation in the January 6 attacks, according to CBS News.

Anyone with tips are asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or go to fbi.gov/USCapitol