CALIFORNIA—A man from the state of California is accused of stealing documents from the desk of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during the attacks in the United States Capitol on January 6.

According to a criminal complaint submitted by FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) Special Agent Jeremy Linton, Tommy Frederick Allan, who is from Rocklin, was arrested on January 22 and charged with damage or theft of federal property, violent entry or disorderly conduct, and entering a restricted building or grounds.

Special Agent Linton said in the complaint that Allan was heard telling the person who was recording that “he had removed the documents in his hand from the desk of” Senator Mitch McConnell.

Allan was also seen “standing outside of the U.S. Capitol, holding multiple documents in his hand.” One of them said “Senate of the United States, One Hundred Seventeenth Congress, Calendar of Business, Wednesday, January 6, 2021.”

In the same video, Allan was seen showing another document saying it was “a letter from [former President Donald] Trump” and was signed by him. He said he was a “taxpayer” when asked why he took the documents.

Someone tipped the FBI that Allan allegedly posted on his Facebook page a video “showing the breaking of windows of the U.S. Capitol Building” and another from inside the building.

The same tipster sent the FBI screenshots of “public postings” on Allan’s Facebook page, which included two images with the captions “These are my people. PATRIOTS!” and “You don’t want to hear the evidence. Fine! Here my Roar you fucking communist bastards. Give me freedom or give me death.”

Another individual contacted the FBI and claimed that Allan “entered the U.S. Capitol Building and recorded his actions on Facebook, and made videos of himself inside.” Once he returned home to California, Allan “deleted” his “account and videos.” He also allegedly “destroyed documents he removed from the Senate Building” in his backyard in Rocklin.

While the first tipster said that he/she does not know Allan personally, the second tipster said he/she “interacted with him on a number of occasions.”

Special Agent Linton confirmed that on January 5, the day prior to the Capitol attacks, Allan flew from Sacramento to Washington D.C. via American Airlines. He returned to Sacramento on January 7.

Linton submitted the criminal complaint to U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia via telephone.

Allan is scheduled back in court on Friday, January 29, one week after his arrest.